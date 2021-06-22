US law enforcement has seized control of the websites of two Iranian state-controlled news groups, Press TV and Al Alam, and of the Al Masirah TV channel of Yemen's Houthis, statements posted on the websites showed.

Each site had displayed a single page on Tuesday with a statement that it "has been seized by the United States Government" and making reference to US sanctions laws, accompanied by the seal of the FBI and the US Department of Commerce.

Iran said the state-linked news websites were seized by US government under unclear circumstances. US officials have not acknowledged role in the seizure of the websites.

US broadcaster CNN citing a national security official said Washington was behind seizure of "dozens of US website domains connected to Iran."

'Coordinated action'

Marzieh Hashemi, a prominent anchor for Press TV, told The Associated Press that the channel was aware of the seizure but had no further information.

"We are just trying to figure out what this means," she said.

"In what seems to be a coordinated action, a similar message appears on the websites of Iranian and regional television networks that claims the domains of the websites have been 'seized by the United States Government'," Press TV said on Twitter.

Iran's Arabic language Al Alam TV said on its Telegram channel: "US authorities shut down Al Alam TV's website."

Two US government sources indicated that the Justice Department was preparing an announcement on this issue.

Notices have also appeared on website of Lualua TV, a Bahraini independent channel which broadcasts from Britain.

The semi-official Iranian news agency YJC agency said on Tuesday the US move "demonstrates that calls for freedom of speech are lies".

