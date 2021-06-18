Israeli warplanes have launched several air strikes on sites belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the blockaded Gaza City.

Warplanes bombed a site in the town of Beit Lahia and another site in Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Health Ministry did not announce any injuries as a result of the bombings, while there was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

Earlier Thursday, Israel conveyed a message to Hamas that if the launching of incendiary balloons from the blockaded enclave of Gaza does not stop, there will be new military action.

Israel’s Channel 13 News outlet reported that an Israeli delegation currently in Egypt sent the message through the Egyptian intelligence service.

The delegation from the Israeli National Security Council arrived in Cairo on Thursday, where it will hold talks on a long-term truce with Hamas in Gaza.

New air strikes

The fire balloons and air strikes are the latest violence heaping pressure on a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that came into place on May 21, ending 11 days of heavy fighting.

"Over the past day, arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," Israel's military said in a statement.

"In response ... fighter jets struck military compounds and a rocket launch site belonging to the Hamas terror organisation."

After the first wave of fire balloons sparked blazes on Tuesday, Israel's military launched a retaliatory wave of strikes early Wednesday.