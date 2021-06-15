Costa Rican investigators have carried out 57 raids, including on the office of President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, in a sweeping bid to dismantle an alleged bribery and kickback scheme involving construction companies and public works.

Twenty-eight people were detained on Monday, including the owners of at least two major construction firms.

Walter Espinoza with the Judicial Investigations office said the scheme involved bonuses and improper payments to government workers sponsored by private construction firms.

President Quesada said: "Like you, today I feel enormous indignation, annoyance, and anger in relation to acts of corruption with public works contracts."

READ MORE: Nicaragua defends detention of opposition 'usurpers'

Fourteen government bureaus raided