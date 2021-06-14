Israel's new government has approved a contentious parade by Israeli ultra-nationalists through Palestinian areas around occupied Jerusalem's Old City, setting the stage for possible renewed confrontations just weeks after an 11-day war with Palestinians in the Gaza.

Hamas, which governs the blockaded enclave, has called on Palestinians to resist the controversial march.

Omer Bar-Lev, the new Cabinet minister who oversees police, said on Monday that he met with police, military and top security officials to review the plan.

"I got the impression that the police are well-prepared and a great effort is being made to preserve the delicate fabric of life and public security," Bar-Lev said.

His statement gave no details on the parade route. But Israeli media said the crowd would walk past the Damascus Gate on Tuesday but not enter the Muslim Quarter.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the media, said about 2,000 police would be deployed.

Tuesday's parade creates an early test for the fledgling government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett — a patchwork of parties that includes hard-line nationalists as well as the first Arab party to sit in a governing coalition.

Every year, Israeli ultra-nationalists hold the boisterous march, waving blue-and-white flags and chanting slogans as they march through the Old City's Damascus Gate and into the heart of the Muslim Quarter to celebrate Israel's capture and illegal annexation of occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war.

The Palestinians consider the march a provocation.

War in Gaza