Algeria cancels accreditation of French channel over 'disinformation'
Communications Minister Ammar Belhimer says state-run news channel France 24 "practices disinformation and manipulation in addition to confirmed hostility against Algeria."
The decision was due to the satellite news channel's "clear and repeated hostility towards our country and its institutions", officials say. / AFP
June 13, 2021

Algeria has revoked the accreditation of a French state-run news channel, claiming the channel has anti-Algerian bias and practices "disinformation and manipulation."

Ammar Belhimer, the Communications Minister and government spokesperson, told the Algeria official news agency on Sunday that the decision was made due to France 24's "clear and repeated enmity by the channel towards our country and its institutions."

Belhimer also accused France 24 of failing to respect journalistic rules and ethics, saying it "practices disinformation and manipulation in addition to confirmed hostility against Algeria."

The decision comes just after Algeria's early parliamentary elections on Saturday, which saw tension between those who participated in the polls and those who boycotted them.

France 24 said it was "surprised not to have received any explanation" for the move, stressing that "we cover Algerian news transparently, independently and honestly".

The channel has previously denied accusations that it is hostile towards Algeria, a North African country with which it shares a contentious colonial past, as well as links through a large Algerian population in France.

In March, the Communications Ministry warned France 24 over its "flagrant bias" in covering protests in Algeria.

Authorities had given the channel a final warning on March 13, over its "coverage of Friday marches" of the long-running Hirak anti-government protest movement.

In recent months Belhimer has repeatedly accused the French media of hostility and interference in Algeria's domestic affairs. 

The French government, which has tense ties with Algiers, did not immediately comment.

SOURCE:AA, AFP
