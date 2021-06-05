The body of one miner has been found at a small coal mine in a northern Mexico border state that flooded and collapsed, leaving six miners still missing.

There had been complaints for years about unsafe conditions at mines in the area.

The federal civil defence office said one miner's body had been found and the search was continuing for the other six in the coal belt of the northern state of Coahuila.

The Coahuila Labour Department said the mine was apparently hit by some sort of collapse and flooding. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said a dam or holding pond had collapsed, causing the flood.

Efforts have concentrated on pumping water out of the mine. The army dispatched a 28-member team that specialises in looking for victims in collapsed structures and it was using two trained dogs at the mine.

The Micaran mine, located in Muzquiz township, appears to be a type of deep, narrow, open pit with steep earth walls, with at least one tunnel at the bottom burrowing into the coal face. The area is about is 130 kilometres southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Violation of safety codes

Coal mines in the area have been hit by deadly accidents in the past.

An accident on February 19, 2006, in the Pasta de Conchos mine in nearby Sabinas, Coahuila, killed 65 miners, but only two bodies were recovered.