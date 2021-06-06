Suspected militants massacred at least 160 civilians, including around 20 children, in a village in Burkina Faso's volatile north, the deadliest attack since violence erupted in the West African country in 2015, local officials said.

The slaughter in the early hours of Saturday followed the slaying of 14 people late on Friday in the village of Tadaryat in the same region, where militants linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh have been targeting civilians and soldiers.

In Solhan, in the region near the borders of Mali and Niger, local sources said they have recovered a total of 160 bodies from three mass graves.

"It's the local people themselves who have started exhuming the bodies and burying them after transporting them," one local source said.

An earlier toll from local sources had put the dead at 138, while a government toll stood at 132 dead and around 40 wounded as of late on Saturday.

In Solhan, a local official said the "situation is still volatile... despite the announcement of military operations," adding that residents were fleeing to the nearby towns of Sebba and Dori.

"Many people lost everything after their homes and belongings were torched," he said.

Three-day national mourning

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Saturday condemned the massacre in Solhan as "barbaric" and "despicable".

"We must remain united and solid against these obscurantist forces," Kabore said.

Declaring three days of national mourning, ending Monday night at 11:59 pm, the government stated that "terrorists" killed civilians of all ages and set fire to homes and the main market.

A security source lamented "the heavy human toll, the worst recorded to date," while warning it could still increase.

Meanwhile, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres' spokesman said that he was "outraged" over the massacre.

Guterres "strongly condemns the heinous attack and underscores the urgent need for the international community to redouble support to Member States in the fight against violent extremism and its unacceptable human toll," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, offering Burkinabe authorities the UN's "full support".

The assailants struck around 2:00AM (0200 GMT) against a position of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP), a civilian defence force which backs the national army, before attacking homes and carrying out "executions," a local source said.