Having launched its operations in February 2021 in London, Getir’s co-founder, Tuncay Tutek says he wants to teach the world how to pronounce the two syllabi: Getir (Get-ir), which means “bring/get” in the Turkish language, and to become the Turkish company on “which the sun never sets”.

One of the main functions of its app is to deliver groceries to your doorsteps in just 10 minutes, yes that’s correct. A one of a kind service offered across Turkey.

TRT World interviewed one of the Getir’s co-founders Tuncay Tutek and discussed its story, aspirations and the Turkish startup ecosystem.

TRT World: Before we delve into what made Getir a success story, I'd like to start with the team. How did all the co-founders come together and stay together until this day.

Tuncay Tutek: We don’t get this question often. Thanks for asking. We started as five co-founders. Nazim Salur and Serkan Borancili know each other from Bitaksi, the ride-hailing app where Salur was the founder and Borancili was one of the first investors.

Co-founder Dogancan Dalyan also worked at Bitaksi. Mert Salur is Nazim Salur’s son - he joined the team after he finished his studies in the US.

When Nazim first thought of this idea, he shared it with Borancili. “We deliver cabs in 3 minutes anywhere in the city, why not do the same with groceries in 10 minutes?” he said.

Borancili bought the idea. A week later Nazim and I bumped into each other. I know Nazim through his wife who used to be my colleague. I said “it’s a great idea but very difficult, good luck to you. Let me know if I can be of help with anything.”

A few weeks or days later? He then asked me to join the team. I have been wanting to start my own business after having worked in the corporate world for so many years and having built a family business which is still in operation today.

We started in October 2014, we started working at other people’s offices (renting them), we didn’t have the money to buy an office space. The first warehouse we ever rented was of an old florist, the first team worked there for a while.

How are we still together? What unites us is purpose. The purpose of being a Turkish global company, who is the first at what it does.

We are a group of people who love and trust our country, Turkey. We have great appreciation and respect for the people of this country. It is a source of important for us to take this platform built by Turkish software engineers global, starting in the UK. (Since this interview Getir has opened up an office in Amsterdam.)

Of course, it isn’t a rose garden all the time. We have differences of opinion amongst ourselves from time to time. In those situations, our north star is Getir itself, the purpose of making Getir a global brand. Because our north star didn’t change, we were able to pursue what’s in the best interest of our business.

The second reason is that we didn’t start this company to make money. If our goal was to make money, we would have accepted multiple offers to sell the company. We started this business to be successful. Money eventually follows success. We always aimed for success, and that kept us together up until now.

TW: As the founders you still own 60 percent of the company as far as I know. How did you manage that?

TT: This wasn’t easy. Willpower and having a strong stance in the face of challenges have a lot to do with it. We bit the bullet when we have undervalued offers on the one hand, and challenging circumstances on the other. Our friends and families have always supported us. Our suppliers and partners have always been very understanding.

In return, we never delayed any of our payments even by a day. We continued this business with integrity up until now. If you stand this strong, people understand that they can’t buy your company for cheap.

TW: In one of your interviews, you say that working on the right idea is key to success. In terms of idea, you started Getir at a time when the market wasn’t ready. Turkish customers were not used to ordering groceries online back in 2014. In a way you developed the market as a first-mover. What if late comer players came and captured your market share?

TT: That’s also a good question. I do not call every question a good question, this is a good question indeed. When we first started, the first reaction we got was: “Why deliver in 10 minutes?, what’s the point?”.

In 2014, the average time for grocery delivery was between a day and a week. We reduced that into not hours but minutes. Then they said, “do it in 30 minutes instead of 10”. Delivering within 10 minutes is significant for customers, because 10 minutes means right now. If we can achieve delivering within 10 minutes, we can retain our competitive advantage even when other players come into the play.

First two years were extremely difficult. Smartphone penetration in Turkey was between 60-70 percent in 2015. Currently, it is almost impossible to find anything but smart phones in the market. Getting people to pay through credit card was difficult. People avoided paying upfront with their credit cards. Credit card penetration wasn’t also this high. These are all winds you need to sail against.

What did we do? We saw that early adopters, people who closely follow and easily adapt to technological trends, appreciated our product. It was a critical indicator for us. We believed that the group of people who like and use this service would scale in the future.

When Apple produced touch screen phones for the first time, it was a first in its category. However due to the strong loyalty of early adopters, it dominates the market today.

Similarly, Getir was a product ahead of its time, but we heavily invested in marketing. All it takes was to get people to try and experience 10 minute delivery for the first time. After that, it becomes a habit. We changed that consumer habit with creative advertisement campaigns.