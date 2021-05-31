WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestine Ministry: Israel killed 19 families during 11-day Gaza assault
Palestine's Ministry of Health releases latest figures after 11-day Israeli assault.
Palestine Ministry: Israel killed 19 families during 11-day Gaza assault
A man walks with a flashlight as he searches for valuables from the debris of a destroyed building, May 30, 2021, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. / AP
May 31, 2021

Israel has killed 19 Palestinian families during its 11-day bombardment of besieged Gaza.

Palestine's Health Ministry's figures released on Sunday provided details of families killed by the brutal assault from land, air and sea on the impoverished enclave.

Here are some of those families, according to the ministry:

Twenty-one members of the Al-Kawlak family were killed by Israel's onslaught, including eight children and six women.

The Abu Auf family lost nine members, including a child and five women.

Six members of al-Tanani family, including four children and a woman, were also killed.

Israeli attacks in the Gaza and West Bank since May 10 killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. 

In Gaza, a total of at least 256 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children, and more than 1,900 others injured.

Health centres, media offices, as well as schools were among the structures targeted during 11-days of constant bombardment.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered truce, which took effect in the early hours of May 21.

READ MORE:Israel, Egypt discuss Gaza ceasefire, rebuilding plans

Recommended

Arab League welcomes UN commission

The Arab League on Sunday welcomed the UN Human Rights Council’s resolution to create an international commission to investigate Israel’s violations against the Palestinians.

In a statement, the Cairo-based Arab League said the resolution comes “in the light of the [Israeli] ethnic cleansing in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, Silwan neighborhood, and the aggression on Gaza”.

Saeed Abu Ali, the Arab League assistant secretary-general, said the resolution “reflects the willingness of the international community to stand for their responsibilities towards what the Palestinian people are facing of massacres and violations.”

Abu Ali called for accelerating the formation of the inquiry commission and piling pressure on Israel not to hinder its work.

READ MORE: Oops! Israeli politician caught sharing fake news in social media video

Human rights violations

On Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution that calls for the urgent creation of an international independent investigation commission to probe Israel’s human rights violations during its attacks in the occupied Palestinian territories since April 13.

The commission will investigate “all alleged violations of international humanitarian law leading up to and since 13 April 2021, and all underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability, and protraction of conflict, including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial, or religious identity,” it added.

READ MORE: 9 headlines that misrepresent Israeli aggression against Palestinians

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion