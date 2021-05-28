Russia and Pakistan have signed an agreement to build the Pakistan Stream natural gas pipeline, Russia's Energy Ministry said.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Shafqat Ali Khan, Pakistan's ambassador in Moscow, signed the agreement, the ministry said on Friday.

The 1,100-km project, formerly known as the North-South Pipeline, plans to carry 12.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually.

