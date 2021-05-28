The famous philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein once said in most cases, “the meaning of a word is its use in the language” which keeps changing from time to time.

The spread of the viral plague from early 2020 proved Wittgenstein right. While some new words were invented, the meanings of some common words changed. And some abbreviations defined the circumstances that people weren't familiar with before.

Here’s a selection of signature words and phrases of the Covid-19 era:

Zoom fatigue: After the coronavirus pandemic, many people have turned to virtual meetings to avoid transferring the virus. A video communication company came up with a software called Zoom that made virtual meetings easier. With Zoom came an auxiliary verb Zooming, which gave a meaning to our on-screen work meetings, socialising, and other events.

So excessive zooming leads to ‘Zoom Fatigue’.

Pro tip: Stick to a time schedule, turn off your camera when you don’t need it, and don’t forget to get some fresh air.

Zoombombing: Imagine someone crashing into your video meeting prior to the pandemic, you may have struggled to explain the situation in one word. As the pandemic paved the way for video meetings, we have a word now. It's called ‘zoombombed’.

Lockdown: Although the word “lockdown” has been used since the 16th century, its usage became common across the world since the pandemic began last year.