Muslim countries are calling on the United Nations to investigate possible crimes committed during 11 days of Israeli aggression on Gaza and to establish command responsibility.

The UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session on the latest conflict, at the request of Pakistan, as coordinator of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the state of Palestine.

Those countries submitted a draft resolution late on Tuesday that would establish an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate all human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel, since April 13.

It would also examine all underlying root causes of tensions and instability, "including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial or religious identity," the draft said.

The independent team would collect and analyse evidence of crimes perpetrated, including forensic material, "in order to maximise the possibility of its admissibility in legal proceedings".

Reporting back in June 2022, it would identify those responsible to try and end impunity and ensure legal accountability.