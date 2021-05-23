A founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information conduit for opponents of Belarus’ president has been arrested after an airliner he was traveling on was diverted to Belarus because of a bomb threat.

The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the Ryanair plane – traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania – to the Minsk airport.

Passengers on the flight FR4978 described the anxious minutes for Protasevich after he realised that the plane was being diverted to Minsk.

"He started panicking and saying this was because of him," Monika Simkiene, a 40-year-old Lithuanian, told AFP after the plane finally landed in Vilnius several hours later than its scheduled arrival time.

"He just turned to people and said he was facing the death penalty," she said, adding that once Protasevich understood that he was about to be detained after the plane had landed , he looked "very calm".

Another passenger, Mantas, who declined to give his surname, also said that Protasevich was "nervous at first, but later when he understood he can't change anything, he calmed down and accepted it".

Anti-Lukashenko protests

Pratasevich is a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app’s Nexta channel, which Belarus last year declared as extremist after it was used to help organise major protests against Lukashenko.

Pratasevich, who had fled the country for Poland, faces charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

The presidential press service said the bomb threat was received while the plane was over Belarusian territory; officials later said no explosives were found onboard.

Ryanair said nothing untoward was found on the plane.

Security checks were completed by local authorities on the passengers, the Irish airline said in a statement.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to begin an investigation.

“It is absolutely obvious that this is an operation by the special services to hijack an aircraft in order to detain activist and blogger Raman Pratasevich,” she said in a statement. “Not a single person who flies over Belarus can be sure of his safety.”

Germany demands explanation

Germany demanded that Belarus immediately explain why it ordered the flight to land and then detained Pratasevich on arrival.

"We need an immediate explanation by the Government of #Belarus on the diversion of a Ryanair flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist," Foreign Ministry State Secretary Miguel Berger tweeted.

Lithuania launches terror investigation, urge release

The diverted flight held for several hours in Belarus finally landed in Lithuania, according to an AFP reporter at the airport.