On May 8th, the world eagerly awaited Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) appearance in anticipation of him talking up the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin to millions of people, and pushing it to $1 and beyond. What happened instead, came as a shock: Musk in one sketch described Dogecoin as a “hustle”, almost instantly bringing the price down from $0.65 to $0.45.

Hustled is what the majority of Dogecoin investors felt.

Prior to his SNL hosting debut, Musk, aka “The Dogefather'', had told his 53 million Twitter followers to “invest with caution” after encouraging them to get involved in the memecoin based on the Shiba Inu dog, which launched in 2013 as a satirical alternative to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

While those who already held Doge got bamboozled and lost over 30 percent in a single day, newcomers with FOMO got taken for a ride. Scammers took advantage of curious first-time investors, with someone losing their home deposit of $12,000 through fake Dogecoin content.

And Musk does bear responsibility for it. After all, he played an outsized role in facilitating Dogecoin’s rapid rise; his name is now synonymous with it. As goes Musk’s Twitter feed so goes Doge, which should raise concerns about its long-term viability as a cryptocurrency.

Musk the market manipulator?

Crypto has been in the midst of a heady bull run, with massive interest from both retail and institutional investors since the pandemic hit. The cryptomarket has seen a huge increase in volume with Bitcoin - now dubbed “digital gold” - breaking all-time highs of $20,000 in December and headed north of $60,000 in March.

In the meanwhile, Dogecoin has found itself enjoying a meteoric rise. As of May, it’s been up a mind boggling 10,100 percent over the past year, and currently has a market capitalisation of $64 billion - larger than Ford and Twitter.

Social media has undoubtedly played a big role, with celebrities like Mark Cuban, Snoop Dog (or Snoop Doge) and Gene Simmons pushing regular folks to invest in doge. But it’s real take off point was in early April once Musk became its hype man, generating an even bigger cult-following for the coin.

Was there any logic behind it apart from Musk manipulating a new market with his huge platform on social media?

Earlier this year, Musk tweeted: “The most entertaining outcome is the most likely as seen from an external observer, not the participants,” possibly hinting at a plan for driving Dogecoin to become more popular than Bitcoin, regardless of those making or losing money.

If this were any other market, Musk’s constant Doge tweets would have landed him in hot water. But he isn’t the first and certainly won't be the last personality pushing crypto projects onto their followers; we only have to go back to 2018 to see elusive millionaire John Mcaffee get a tattoo of a cryptocurrency he invested in on his chest.

Musk has found himself at the centre of Bitcoin’s recent volatility too.

In February Tesla announced it purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and would accept it as payment, leading the cryptocurrency to shoot up in value. But hardly after his SNL comments on Dogecoin, Musk then decided to backtrack on Bitcoin on grounds that it was bad for the environment (something he surely must have considered before the purchase). Bitcoin proceeded to shed more than 20 percent of its value.

He then tweeted to his many followers whether Tesla should accept payments in Dogecoin over Bitcoin, which would essentially amount to pumping Doge and dumping the price of Bitcoin.

So was his original decision to accept Bitcoin nothing more than just a PR stunt? Although Musk claims to be a staunch advocate for the cryptocurrency space, his actions seem to completely contradict each other.