More than 58,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli air strikes that have destroyed or badly damaged nearly 450 mainly civilian buildings in Gaza. Rights group Amnesty International says Israel air strikes on residential buildings may amount to war crimes.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) issued a statement on Tuesday, urgently calling on Israel to allow its staff and humanitarian supplies access to Gaza, "in accordance with its obligations under international law".

UNRWA said the agency did not receive approval for critical access to Gaza for essential humanitarian supplies to help the particularly vulnerable, including pregnant women, children, persons with disabilities and serious medical conditions and the elderly.

“UNRWA is urgently awaiting approval through established mechanisms to cross into Gaza,” Strategic Communications Director Tamara Alrifai said.

About 47,000 displaced civilians have sought shelter in 58 UN-run schools in Gaza, Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva, told reporters. Another 16,000 people are staying with host families, UN OCHA said.

Laerke said 132 buildings had been destroyed and 316 had been severely damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary healthcare centres as well a desalination plant, affecting access to drinking water for about 250,000 people.

The UN and its humanitarian partners are providing food and other assistance to displaced families when the security situation allows, Laerke said.

There is a severe shortage of medical supplies, a risk of water-borne diseases and the spread of Covid-19 because of displaced people crowding into schools, said Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization.

War crimes