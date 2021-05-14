The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Tuesday awarded a Turkish nanotechnology firm, Nanosilver, which conducts research and development in Turkey's Teknopark Istanbul, with a nanosized silver project.

Established by two young brothers, Rona Gurcay (29) and Tanra Gurcay (26), the company provides raw material by producing nanosized noble metals.

The company previously received two other awards from the International Conference on Nanotechnology and the 6th World Congress on New Technologies in the US, which paved the way for the Gurcay brothers to participate in NASA’s competition.

They were awarded 95 points out of 100 by NASA; 36 different countries competed.

The brothers are currently working on two silver-based projects with NASA. Nanosilver will be responsible for providing nanotech that keeps microbes from earth contaminating other planets. It also keeps bacteria, and any kind or organism from returning to earth.

In an interview with TRT World, the Gurcay brothers said their goal is to be able to touch society, people, and not be driven by profit as their Nanosilver journey began as a dream.

“We were looking at the right place at the right time. We wanted to be useful with deep technologies that can be used in different areas, which can be produced with domestic and national technologies in our country,” Rona Gurcay says.

“With deep powder metals, we produce different noble metal powders in nano size. With the pandemic process, nano silver production accelerated because silver has been used since ancient Egypt because of its antibacterial and antiviral features,” Tanra Gurcay added.

Recalling the inspirational story behind the way silver was once used in the time of ancient Egypt, the Gurcays say that the metal has an inherent antibacterial property.

“We have combined this ancient knowledge with deep technology. when silver goes down to nano size, it actually gets much stronger, sustainable antibacterial, antifungal property. Nano size is the smallest size, penetrates to the smallest detail on the surface to which it is applied, and keeps its effect for weeks.”

When asked what inspired them to invent their products, they said, “We have been using nano silver for many years. We have personally had hygiene concerns, because of our hygiene phobias, we have found ourselves a permanent solution to hygiene with nano silver products that we brought from Australia through my aunt.”

“Nano silver is the most advanced hygiene product, of course, it is used in more areas, in space, in health, but hygiene is one of them. Our dream was to expose it as an attempt to emerge in the right place and at the right time. In order to save people from the infection, as people who understand it best, we decided to take such an initiative,” Tanra Gurcay says.

Emphasising their family’s support during the process, the brothers argue that building successful companies like Nanosilver, from its birth to its current form, from incubation to production, is down to entrepreneurial spirit.

“Our family has been very supportive in all this sleepless process since day one.”

“We have started to work on nano technologies, bringing noble metal products to nano dimensions. We wanted to start with nano silver to contribute to the pandemic. We also started collaborating with Istanbul Technical University (ITU) while trying to produce nanosilver. Our team is made up of academics there. Nanotechnology is an academic field which is being studied by universities across the world, and ITU is the most established institution in Turkey in this field. The lecturers we work with are the ones who got Science Oscars,” Rona Gurcay said.