Kathmandu - Nepal is on edge as Covid-19 cases have skyrocketed, and deaths continue to increase. The public’s frustration and rage with the seeming inefficacy of the government’s lackluster efforts to tackle a deadlier second-wave was also a byproduct of public [political] protests, religious and other gatherings.

Nepal's government’s vaccination efforts were bungled despite making a good start. Local reports suggested that a private company’s greed for commission botched the government’s inoculation plan.

According to the Covid-19 Crisis Management Center, Nepal’s Covid-19 status stood as follows on 13th May: 8842 new cases and 139 Deaths.

Medical officers working at Covid wards are worried hospital beds might be full soon, and a lack of infrastructures needed for Covid-19 treatment might further accelerate deaths.

Dr Subekshya Khadka, a medical officer in the Covid ward at Civil Hospital, said, “There are 14 ICU beds, 21 high-care beds, and 20 general ward beds in one of the government hospitals. Every bed is full with 16 other pending cases in the emergency ward waiting in line for a vacant bed. We get calls now and then and we feel helpless to deny those patients. ”

Pressed for time, and burdened with a heavy workload, Dr Tul Maya Gurung, a surgeon, told TRT World, “Doctors and nursing staffs are exhausted, and the mental pressure is immense.”

“I have been calling every possible hospital for the availability of beds for my relatives and friends but in despair. Only after a good 6-12 hours of phone calls, we have managed a few," she added.

The rest of those who can't find a hospital space have to make to do at home with whatever resources they have, added Gurung.

In Nepal, many relatives and friends are not even tested for Covid though they have symptoms.

"Whole family members are staying isolated at home without tests and proper care," says Gureng which has also had to contend with those closes to her contracting the virus.

"One of my relatives called me at 3 in the morning for help and gasping to breathe. When asked they were taking home remedies for 4-5 days, and as the situation worsened they called me. They hadn’t done any tests. They were a family of 6, including an elderly and 3 kids. There are a lot of such hidden numbers in Kathmandu and outside the valley,” Gurung said.

Despite doctors and medical officers presenting a grim situation of Nepal’s health situation, the government is assuring citizens that it has stepped up its effort to contain the pandemic.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in his parliamentary speech a few days ago said that the government is increasing hospital beds, along with other essential infrastructure.