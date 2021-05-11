Global rights bodies, Muslim forums, and several countries have condemned Israel for its deadly air strikes on besieged Gaza and indiscriminate aggression by its forces and illegal settlers on unarmed Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem.

While Turkey and other Muslim countries are trying to drum up more support for embattled Palestinians, US and European Union have thrown their weight behind Israel.

About 28 people in Gaza, some of them children, were killed in Israeli bombardment. In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces backed by illegal settlers have wounded more than 700 unarmed Palestinians. Two women have also died in southern Israel.

Here're some of the reactions on the ongoing crisis:

Arab League

The head of the Arab League condemned deadly Israeli air strikes on the Gaza as "indiscriminate and irresponsible" and said Israel had provoked an earlier escalation in violence by its actions in occupied Jerusalem.

"Israeli violations in Jerusalem, and the government's tolerance of Jewish extremists hostile to Palestinians and Arabs, is what led to the ignition of the situation in this dangerous way," Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement.

The attacks in Gaza were a "miserable show of force at the expense of children's blood", he said.

Aboul Gheit called on the international community to act immediately to stop the violence, saying continuing "Israeli provocations" were an affront to Muslims on the eve of the Eid holiday at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Permanent UN representatives of OIC member states declared that they will mobilise international support for Palestinians in an urgent meeting in New York on Tuesday.

OIC permanent representatives "unequivocally condemned the recent brutal use of force by the Israeli forces which injured over 300 Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and around Al Aqsa mosque," the Pakistani mission at the UN said in a statement on Monday.

A core group of OIC members including Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has taken the lead in seeking support to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly on the matter, the statement said.

The OIC permanent representatives agreed to discuss attacks on Muslim worshippers at the Al Aqsa Mosque and other escalations in occupied Jerusalem and blockaded Gaza at the meeting on Monday, it added.

Israel's recent attacks go "against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws," especially during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the OIC ambassadors said in the meeting according to the statement.

"Alarms were particularly raised that residents of Sheikh Jarrah who lived in that neighbourhood for decades were facing the threat of forced eviction," the envoys said, urging the international community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people.

United Nations

The United Nations rights office said it was "deeply concerned" over the escalation of violence.

"We condemn all violence and all incitement to violence and ethnic division and provocations," spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva.

He said Israeli security forces must allow the freedom of expression, association and assembly.

"No force should be used against those exercising their rights peacefully," said the spokesman from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

When use of force is necessary, it should comply fully with international human rights standards, he added.

Colville said the office of UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet was particularly concerned about the impact of the violence on children.

"Detained children should be released," he said.

Amnesty International

Human rights group Amnesty International accused Israel of using "abusive and wanton force against largely peaceful Palestinian protesters," describing some of the measures as "disproportionate and unlawful."

The rights group called on the international community "to hold Israel accountable for its systemic violations" in a statement.

Amnesty said Israel has used excessive force over multiple weeks of east Jerusalem protests.

In one incident, it said Israeli forces last week broke up a peaceful circle of Palestinians chanting against an attempt by Israelis to evict them from their homes in the city's Sheikh Jarrah district.

Forces on horseback sprinted toward the crowd, trampling a man who was trying to run away, Amnesty said.

Human Rights Watch

The Human Rights Watch's Israel and Palestine director Omar Shakir said Israel's planned expulsions of Palestinian residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood "underscores the reality of apartheid that millions of Palestinians face" on Twitter.

The group Save the Children, also based in London, said it was "horrified" by the Israeli air strikes and demanded a stop to "the indiscriminate targeting and killing of civilians."

Pakistan

Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, underscored the need for "unequivocal and strong solidarity with all Palestinians."

"The group should draw the international community's attention to the Israeli violations of the historic and legal status quo at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound and to stop these crimes against the Palestinian people and Muslim holy sites and to ensure the protection they need as per international law," he said.

Akram reiterated Pakistan's "unwavering commitment" to a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state.

Jordan, Saudi Arabia

Jordan and Saudi Arabia have called for effective international efforts to protect Palestinians against Israeli attacks and violations.

The call came during talks over the phone between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.