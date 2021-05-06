After eight years of tense relations, a Turkish foreign ministry delegation is in Cairo to find common ground with its Egyptian counterpart to address political differences and normalise relations.

Turkey and Egypt have been at loggerheads since the country’s first democratically-elected President Mohammed Morsi and his government were overthrown by a 2013 military coup led by Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who later became the country’s president.

But several political developments ranging from possible favourable sharing of gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean to the recent Gulf normalisation seems to have persuaded both sides to set aside their differences for mutual benefit.

In the Egyptian capital, Turkish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and the Egyptian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Sanad Loza appeared to get closer to that aim step by step.

"These exploratory discussions will focus on the necessary steps that may lead towards the normalisation of relations between the two countries, bilaterally and in the regional context," according to a statement released by the Egyptian foreign ministry on Tuesday.

The exploratory talks may have been spurred on by the recent Gulf normalisation, which was mainly pushed by Washington. In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a full blockade over Qatar, a Turkish ally, but it did not achieve much as Doha didn't end up shifting its policies. In the end, under US pressure and with no tangible benefits for the quartet, Gulf allies and Egypt lifted the Qatar blockade, normalising relations.

“When we look at the fact that Egypt and Qatar have reconciled and signed an agreement in Al Ula [in Saudi Arabia], it makes sense that Turkey believed there is a possibility for a reconciliation [with Egypt],” says Sami Hamdi, an Arab political analyst and head of the International Interest, a political risk analysis group.

Hamdi believes that the most difficult aspect for both countries would be how to explain the possible normalisation between Ankara and Cairo to their own publics after years of antagonism.

“I welcome any step toward reconciliation between Arabs in general and Turkey as well as between Arabs and Iran. I need to see the whole nation united in principle. I don’t like to see my Muslim nation divided,” says Hamza Zawba, the former spokesman of the Freedom and Union Party, which was banned by the Sisi government after the coup. Zawba lives in exile in Istanbul.

“But the steps should be calculated carefully,” Zawba tells TRT World.

Regional implications

If Turkey and Egypt develop a common regional political understanding, which helps address the Libyan conflict, it could also help ease Turkish-UAE-Saudi tensions. Ankara’s relations with both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi got worse with the Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in the Saudi Istanbul consulate in 2018.

Turkey and Egypt, backed by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, have been on different sides in the Libya conflict. But a new interim Libyan government sworn in in mid-March appeared to be favoured by both Egypt and Turkey, signalling that a political resolution to the conflict is in sight.

“I do think there were extensive discussions between Turkey and Egypt over what the [Libyan] government should look like and who should be supported in the government and how various interests could be respected,” Hamdi tells TRT World. With the coming of the Biden administration, Turkey-Egypt connections on the Libyan conflict have become a little bit more complicated, he adds.

But he also thinks that “the Turkish-Egypt cooperation on Libya led to the climate that allows a possible reconciliation” between the two countries.