A significant majority of Turks have stopped seeing America as their country’s ally, according to a recent survey that took place between April 29 and 30.

Many experts believe the growing anti-American sentiment in Turkey is borne of President Biden’s branding the events of 1915 as “genocide”.

The outcome of the survey was striking. More than 94 percent of the people who spoke to the Areda Survey, said they no longer believe that the US is a friend to Turkey.

The new American president last week described the deaths of Ottoman Armenians during World War I, a “genocide”. Amid his remarks, he said, “We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring.”

“And we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms,” he added.

“We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated,” Biden said.

The survey, called “The so-called Armenian Genocide”, was conducted with 1,895 people. Almost 91 percent of participants argued that the president's remarks were wrong, while others thought they were just uttered in order to make life difficult for Turkey.

In terms of strategic partnership in the region, as well as globally, 93.3 percent of survey participants said they no longer consider Washington a strategic partner either.