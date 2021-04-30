Imagine a Muslim country backing Islamist elements in a non-Muslim European country. It funds social groups and NGOs who frequently protest against the ‘decadent’ political system of the West, demanding the imposition of a Sharia-based constitution. To them, an ideal world is based on universal equality, social justice and egalitarianism, and can only be established under an Islamic political system.

Now take this thought process further and imagine another scenario in which a communist regime provides covert support to proxy elements in democratic countries. They frequently fan the flames of social discontent by highlighting and exaggerating injustices of the existing system while promoting themselves as a much-needed alternative.

One need not look further than the recent past to understand that these scenarios have not been seen in a favourable light by Western liberal democracies.

Over the previous decade, France has led the charge against so-called Islamic separatism by adopting legislations that quell the rise of political Islam and ban the display of Islamic symbols in public. And during the Cold War, the US response to domestic communist elements was nothing short of a witch-hunt, with figures like Senator Joseph McCarthy leading the charge.

Now take the previous two thought experiments again and replace the ideas of spreading Islam or communism with spreading democracy. All of a sudden, what was previously perceived as a forced imposition of values now seems to be a morally righteous endeavour.

With its popular sovereignty, accountability and individual rights, democracy has some valuable ideals to offer. Yet, in reality, leading democracies today are struggling to reap the rewards of their own system. Right-wing populism and polarised politics have tainted the image of democracy, eroding trust in its efficacy.

Given its own dismal state, one wonders: what moral high ground does a democratic country have when it talks of spreading democracy abroad?

Manufacturing universality

In his inaugural address, US President Joe Biden claimed that: “We’ll lead not merely by the example of our power, but the power of our example.” While one can acknowledge that his words are righteous, his claims are divorced from reality.

The US has a notorious record of leading by the example of its power, especially when that power is threatened. And as for the power of its example, right-wing militias, racism, police brutality, and forever wars do not project the US as an example to be followed.

However, the flaws in the US democratic system are not the issue at hand. The issue is the sheer hubris with which it promotes democracy globally as the only legitimate political system despite its own domestic shortcomings.

This pursuit of spreading democracy is part of a larger goal of establishing a liberal world order. The premise being that since liberal values are universal and absolute, they provide the only path to progress and should be adopted by all nations.

Liberals claim that such a world order would achieve progress through welfare, cooperation, and interdependence, and place an emphasis on freedom of thought and diversity of opinion. According to them, these qualities make liberal democracy the best path forward – and other systems redundant.

Yet, this rationale for proliferating liberal democracy suffers from a logical paradox. It sets up liberal democracy as an antithesis to all other political systems and conveniently deems them illiberal.

But if liberalism promotes diversity of thought, should it not accept other systems as legitimate instead of labelling them as oppressive and invalid? Furthermore, if advocates of liberal democracy reject the viability of other systems, does it not make them restrictive and illiberal?