Alamos Gold, a multi-billion dollar Canadian miner, which was barred last year from working on a mining lease in Turkey’s northwestern region, has said it will file a $1 billion claim against Ankara.

The contentious Kirazli gold mine project had drawn widespread protests as locals feared it would badly damage the natural habitat in the forests where the excavation was taking place.

In a statement, the company claimed that it has invested $250 million since the work started on the mine in 2010.

Alamos claims that it was denied mining license and the forestry permit even though it has met all the legal requirements.

A official at Turkey's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said Alamos was supposed to apply for a forestry permit with a fresh mining license by October last year.

"Since an application was not made with a renewed license within that period, the permit was cancelled."

Alamos is using what’s become a controversial Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) process to force Turkey into coughing up an astronomical compensation amount far surpassing what it had actually invested.

The company plans to use a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) that Turkey has with the Netherlands for the purpose of making the claim. BITs are agreements that cover trade and protect investments made by multinationals.

While Alamos is headquartered in Toronto, it has two subsidiaries registered in the Netherlands that experts say are nothing more than ‘letterbox companies’ specifically set up for tax purposes and arbitration cases like this one.

“They were used only to transfer money or to take shelter from any liability,” says Jamie Kneen of the Mining Watch, an industry watchdog.

“In many cases such subsidiaries have one employee and sometimes one employee for several companies at the same time because they don't do any work other than just transfer money. This entire thing is only a legal construct,” he tells TRT World.

Alamos says it will file the lawsuit at the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), a secretive quasi court run by the World Bank.

The legal proceedings are held away from public scrutiny and at times arbitration decisions are not even made public.

The controversial system allows multinational companies to sue countries — but the governments can’t sue the companies.

ICSID has come under the spotlight in recent years because of multibillion dollar awards it has announced in favour of the multinational firms.