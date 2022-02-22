The European Union has imposed sanctions on several top officials in Myanmar and on a lucrative state-owned oil and gas company that has helped fund the military that overthrew the country’s elected government a year ago.

The bloc imposed asset freezes and travel bans on 22 people on Monday and slapped restrictive measures on four entities, including state-owned and private companies.

Among those sanctioned was the state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), which is a joint venture partner in all offshore gas projects in Myanmar, including the Yadana gas field with Total Energies and Chevron.

Last month, Total and Chevron said they were exiting Myanmar amid rampant human rights abuses committed by the military.

Continuing escalation of violence