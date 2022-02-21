With the first round of the French presidential elections just two months away, the campaign trail has seen its fair share of surprises and disappointments.

The political discourse has certainly been disappointing as most right-wing candidates have been regurgitating the racist and xenophobic slogans of the far-right. Opinion polls consistently show that more than 30 percent of French voters are attracted to one of several far-right candidates. Their themes are generally comparable: they want to stop immigration, deport more foreigners, and make life more uncomfortable for the country’s estimated six million Muslims.

One of the most in vogue far-right candidates in this campaign has been Eric Zemmour. Born in the Parisian suburbs to a Jewish family originally from Algeria, Zemmour is a French polemicist, pundit, writer, and politician. His rise in the French public sphere was accompanied by his controversial and defamatory statements, for which he was indicted several times by the courts. Unrepentant, he continuously feeds the media controversy with anti-Muslim, racist, and sexist statements.

After studying at Sciences Po Paris and failing the exam for the prestigious School of National Administration (ENA), Zemmour worked as a journalist for newspapers such as Le Quotidien de Paris and Le Figaro. Afterwards, he became a television personality, appearing in entertainment shows hosted by the public broadcaster, France 2. Subsequently, he started hosting his daily shows and working as an analyst for morning shows.

Interestingly, in the 1980s, Zemmour veered towards the left: he was a Mitterrand enthusiast and voted for him in 1981 and 1988. Gradually, however, he started his drift to the far right. Journalist Etienne Girard, who wrote a book about Zemmour, asserts that he struggled with his own identity because he was born to an underprivileged family. He argues that Zemmour never got rid of “a class complex, which always pushes him to seek the approval of the intelligentsia,” evidenced by his efforts to enter the very select club of power.

Friends in high places

Zemmour found a shortcut to climb up the social ladder. His fiery punditry was welcomed by multi-billionaire media mogul Vincent Bolloré, who had his own political agenda. The latter gave Zemmour the chance of his life: A nightly show at CNews, in which Zemmour spread his vitriolic messages and furthered his political agenda.

However, this arrangement had strings attached. Bolloré, who is the descendent of a long lineage of Breton industrialists from his father’s side, while also connected to the powerful Goldschmidt family from his mother’s side, is active on many fronts. He has long aspired to bring political Christianity to the driving seat of French politics.

The tycoon, often described as a “conservative Catholic,” has manoeuvred over the years to propel Via, the new label of the Christian Democratic Party, into a prominent political position. However, no one within their ranks had Zemmour’s ability to create media buzz. Hence a marriage of convenience was sealed between this long-marginalised conservative Catholic clique and firebrand polemicist Eric Zemmour – who is not even a Christian.