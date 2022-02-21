Turkiye's presidential spokesperson has said that western sanctions against Russia over the crisis in eastern Ukraine would only delay underlying problems.

"Sanctions against Russia are useless," Ibrahim Kalin told the German newspaper Welt in an interview published on Sunday, adding it would be better to listen to and understand the strategic concerns of the other side.

Noting that Moscow feels threatened by NATO, Kalin said that three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to redraw borders and renew strategic alliances.

Kalin's remarks came after the G7 group of the world's major economic powers urged Russia on Saturday to withdraw troops from the Ukrainian border and pursue a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

"Russia must de-escalate and fulfil its commitments," the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US said in a joint statement after their meeting in Munich.