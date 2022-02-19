Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have declared a full military mobilisation, a day after ordering women and children to evacuate to southern Russia.

Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said in a video statement on Saturday that he had signed a decree on mobilisation.

"I urge my fellow citizens who are in the reserves to come to military conscription offices," Pushilin said, calling on men "able to hold a weapon in their hands" to come to military commissariats.

Pushilin claimed his region's forces prevented attacks planned by Ukraine, and that the Ukrainian army had continued attacks.

"Together, we will achieve for all of us the victory we desire and need. We will protect Donbas and all Russian people."

Another separatist leader, Leonid Pasechnik, signed a similar decree for the Luhansk People's Republic shortly afterwards.

Incidents of shelling across the line dividing government forces and separatists increased sharply this week, in what the Ukrainian government called a provocation.

Soldier killed

The Ukrainian military said a soldier was killed in shelling by pro-Russian separatists on Saturday.