Pakistan is home to 1.44 million registered Afghan refugees, and a further 600,000 unregistered Afghan refugees, many of whom have been in the country since the 1970s, having left Afghanistan in search of safety and security.

The UN estimates that almost 80 percent of school-age Afghan refugees are currently not enrolled in or accessing formal primary education. Given the Taliban takeover and recent developments in Afghanistan, education for Afghan youth in host countries like Pakistan is more important than ever, especially for young girls and others with special needs.

Whilst Pakistan does not have any formal legal framework protecting refugees, there has been a general historical willingness by Pakistani authorities to allow Afghans to remain in the country until conditions at home improve.

For registered Afghan refugees – known officially as Proof of Registration (PoR) cardholders – this status has importantly extended to them being able to access basic services, including primary education. As is the case anywhere in the world, education is a core human right that provides the foundation for individuals to live sustainable and fulfilling lives.

Access to primary-level education for refugees in Pakistan is actually enshrined in law and policy. In practice, however, the ability for Afghan youth to access schooling is far from straightforward.

Due to a multitude of barriers — which poor Pakistani children also face but is compounded for refugees — such as tuition costs, transportation expenses, the distance of schools from refugee housing, and outdated teaching practises amongst others, large numbers of Afghan refugee children remain without an education.

Challenges to education access and quality were compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic. During March 2020 to February 2021, schools in Pakistan were closed for 137 days, per government directives. With limited access to online learning platforms, many refugees not only missed out on significant amounts of education, but also dropped out completely.

Access to education for girls lagging behind

Within the broader population of Afghan refugee children in Pakistan – particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province – girls face additional obstacles in obtaining an education. As of June 2021, it was estimated that out of the current 31,266 students studying at schools in the so-called ‘refugee villages’, only 35 percent were girls.

In many locations, girls’ schools do not exist, or they are located too far from refugee housing, which leaves co-educational schools as the only available option – one that most conservative households choose not to avail.

With the commencement of the Covid-19 pandemic, many children were also forced to forgo education to support their families in domestic labour. Loss of livelihoods within families also resulted in negative coping mechanisms such as an uptick in early marriages, particularly amongst girls.