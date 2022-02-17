For Rizakullah, taking money that belongs to Afghans to pay the families of 9/11 victims, while the country faces widespread hunger, is an act of atrocity.

A manual labourer from Kabul, Rizakullah asks why Afghans are being punished.

“I hardly make 100 Afghanis ($1) a day. I cannot even buy enough plain bread to feed my family,” the 35-year-old told TRT World.

“We are isolated from the rest of the world and getting punished for a crime we have not committed."

On February 11, US President Joe Biden signed an order to free $7 billion in Afghan assets now frozen in the US, splitting Afghans' money between the 9/11 victims and humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

The $3.5 billion has been set aside for a US court to decide whether it can be used to settle claims by families of the victims.

The move will bankrupt Afghanistan’s central bank and throw the country into an economic catastrophe.

Wages have already fallen by up to 18 percent in the past year, according to the World Bank.

By mid-year, the International Labour Organization projected job losses of about 900,000 - a contraction of about 14 percent.

The US sanctions on the country since the Taliban took over in August have also impeded aid organizations' efforts to help people in the country.

The Taliban reacted to Biden’s decision saying the reserve belongs to the people of Afghanistan and that the US should reverse its decision.

“Reserve of Da Afghanistan Bank does not belong to governments or factions but it is property of the people of Afghanistan. It is only used for implementation of monetary policy, facilitation of trade and boosting of financial system of the country,” Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter.

“It’s freezing or disbursement unilaterally for any other purpose is injustice and not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan.”