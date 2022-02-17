Russia has announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula, continuing a troop withdrawal that has been met with scepticism from the West.

About 10 convoys of Russian troops and a train with military hardware left Crimea on Thursday after completing drills there, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying.

"Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases," the defence ministry said in a statement.

However, Western countries contradict Moscow's insistence of a partial pullback.

They have warned that the threat of an attack on Ukraine was strong, with an estimated 150,000-plus Russian troops surrounding the country on three sides.

Satellite images show Russia has pulled back some military equipment from near Ukraine, but that other hardware has arrived and Moscow still has a lot of forces and equipment near its ex-Soviet neighbour, a private US company said on Thursday.

The images released by US-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

