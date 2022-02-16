Russia has said military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea have ended and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons.

"Units of the Southern Military District, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points," Moscow's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry published a video that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving Crimea across a railway bridge after drills in the Russia-controlled peninsula.

Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

The video, published by the RIA news agency, showed dozens of military vehicles crossing the bridge at night.

A separate convoy of service vehicles drove across a different bridge, the TASS news agency cited the military as saying.

"Combat equipment and military personnel will be delivered by military trains to the units' permanent deployment points," the defence ministry said.

"Upon arrival, the equipment will be serviced and prepared for carrying out the next phase of combat training."

