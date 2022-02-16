An Indigenous community in Canada’s Saskatchewan province has discovered at least 54 unmarked graves at two former residential schools adding to a growing tally of such burials that shocked the nation last year.

Ted Quewezance, who is leading the Keeseekoose First Nation’s search for graves using ground-penetrating radar near Fort Pelly and St Phillip’s residential schools, disclosed the findings at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Canadians still cannot believe a human being could treat another human being, especially a child, like the way we were treated,” he said, holding back tears.

It is the latest finding amid a wave that has triggered a national debate over the residential school system.

'A very tough time' ahead

The two schools were run by the Catholic Church on behalf of the federal government — St Phillip’s from 1905 to 1913 and Fort Pelly from 1928 to 1969.

Similar discoveries were made last year at several other boarding schools across Canada.