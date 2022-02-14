Russia has held the door open to further talks on resolving its standoff with the West and said some of its military drills were ending, signalling a possible easing of the crisis over Ukraine.

During a carefully choreographed meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said "there is always a chance" to reach an agreement with the West over Ukraine.

Exchanges with leaders in European capitals and Washington showed enough of an opening for progress on Russia's goals to be worth pursuing, he told Putin.

The talks "can't go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage," Lavrov said, noting that Washington has offered to conduct dialogue on limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.

Lavrov said possibilities for talks "are far from being exhausted."

His comments, at an appearance orchestrated for TV cameras, seemed designed to send a message to the world about Putin's own position: namely, that hopes for a diplomatic solution aren't yet dead.

Putin noted the West could try to draw Russia into "endless talks" and questioned whether there is still a chance to reach agreement.

Lavrov replied that his ministry wouldn't allow the US and its allies to stonewall Russia's main requests.

EU leaders up diplomacy

While the comments from President Putin and his foreign and defence ministers seemed to offer hope of a de-escalation, the Pentagon said Russian forces on the border with Ukraine were still growing.

"It is a distinct possibility, perhaps more real than ever before, that Russia may decide to proceed with military action, with new Russian forces continuing to arrive at the Ukrainian border," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

But Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said they still did not believe Moscow had made a final decision on whether to invade.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kiev, vowing that Berlin and its Western allies would maintain support for Ukraine's security and independence. He urged Russia to take up "offers of dialogue".

During a news conference in Kiev with Zelenskyy, Scholz said there was "no reasonable justification" for Russia's build-up of troops around Ukraine's borders.

Scholz will visit Moscow on Tuesday.

Ukraine has demanded an urgent meeting with Russia and other members of the pan-European security body, the OSCE, to explain Moscow's troop movements.