Israeli troops have shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian in occupied West Bank during what Israel described as an operation to demolish the home of a Palestinian suspected of carrying a recent attack.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said early on Monday that Mohammed Abu Salah was killed in the village of Silat al-Harithiya near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel's army in a statement said its troops along with border police had entered the village "to demolish the floor of the residence" in which Muhammad Jaradat resided.

It said Jaradat and others had carried out the recent fatal shooting of an illegal Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 10 people were wounded as Palestinains clashed with the Israeli teams trying to demolish the home.

Collective punishment