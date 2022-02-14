WORLD
Israeli troops on home demolition mission kill Palestinian teen
Israelis shoot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank as they prepared to demolish the home of a man accused in a recent attack, Palestinian officials say.
Israeli troops detain a Palestinian man in occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah on February 13, 2022. / AFP
February 14, 2022

Israeli troops have shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian in occupied West Bank during what Israel described as an operation to demolish the home of a Palestinian suspected of carrying a recent attack.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said early on Monday that Mohammed Abu Salah was killed in the village of Silat al-Harithiya near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel's army in a statement said its troops along with border police had entered the village "to demolish the floor of the residence" in which Muhammad Jaradat resided. 

It said Jaradat and others had carried out the recent fatal shooting of an illegal Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 10 people were wounded as Palestinains clashed with the Israeli teams trying to demolish the home. 

Collective punishment

Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals it accuses of carrying out attacks on Israelis in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The practice, which often fuels tensions, has been condemned by critics as a form of collective punishment. 

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

Israel occupied the West Bank in the Six-Day War of 1967 and exercises full administrative control across much of the territory, where more than two million Palestinians live.

Israeli colonisation of the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem has continued under every Israeli government since 1967.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRT World
