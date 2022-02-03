The use of quadruped dog robots on the United States’ southern border will lead to more deaths and devastation, a migrant rights group has said.

The four-legged rugged robot dogs that weigh approximately 45 kilograms (100 pounds) will be used for border patrolling. It can wander autonomously or be controlled remotely. It will also send live video feeds to operators.

“We create the conditions forcing people into taking the journey here, and now we plan to meet them with robot dogs?” Jacinta Gonzalez, senior campaign director at Mijente, a Latino advocacy and migrant rights group, told TRT World on Thursday.

“This approach won’t keep anyone safe, it will merely lead to more death and devastation on the southern border.”

The United States Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on February 1 that, along with its Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), it is exploring the use of quadruped dog robots to patrol stretches that might be difficult for human agents to reach.

“The southern border can be an inhospitable place for man and beast, and that is exactly why a machine may excel there,” said S&T program manager, Brenda Long.

“This S&T-led initiative focuses on Automated Ground Surveillance Vehicles, or what we call ‘AGSVs.’ Essentially, the AGSV program is all about…robot dogs.”

It can travel on all types of natural terrain, including sand, rocks, and hills, as well as stairs, According to Gavin Kenneally, the chief product officer at Ghost Robotics, an industry partner that develops advanced AGSV systems.

The company made headlines in October when one of its robots had a remote-controlled sniper rifle (SWORD Defense Systems Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle or SPUR) at a trade show.

In an interview with TechCrunch last year, CEO Jiren Parikh said they have no knowledge about what the military will do with these robots.

“We don’t make the payloads. Are we going to promote and advertise any of these weapon systems? Probably not,” he said.