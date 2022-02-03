Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his offer to host a Ukraine-Russia crisis summit, using a visit to Kiev to stress his support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"Turkiye is ready to do its part to resolve the crisis between two friendly countries that it neighbours in the Black Sea," Erdogan said after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, adding that Turkiye "continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea".

Erdogan suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin could travel to Turkiye after attending Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Speaking to reporters after talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Erdogan repeated his idea of holding a Putin-Zelensky summit in Turkiye aimed at easing fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

"Our visit took place in a sensitive period," he said. "We continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea," Erdogan said after the two sides signed a new free trade agreement.

