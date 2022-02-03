As a key NATO member, Turkiye has reiterated its support to Ukraine in light of Russia's militaristic rhetoric that poses a major challenge to the Western alliance in Eastern Europe.

“We are members of NATO and one of the most active members of decision-making mechanisms on international security issues,” Fahrettin Altun, Turkiye's Communications Director, told Bloomberg, an American media outlet.

Altun's comments came hours before Turkish President Erdogan's visit to Kiev on Thursday.

“We do not target another country when we do and implement the agreements and collaborations we have made. Russia is one of the countries that knows this best,” Altun said, referring to a critical defence agreement signed in 2020 by Ankara and Kiev.

Although Kiev ratified it in November 2021, the country had already angered Russia by acquiring highly-sophisticated Turkish-made drones a year before.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now scheduled to sign ten different deals with Kiev on his visit to the country. The deals are related to several areas from trade to culture, education and industry. Erdogan previously said there "should be no doubt" in Turkiye's commitment to NATO.

"Ukraine is not an ordinary country. Ukraine is a strong country," Erdogan said, while reiterating Turkiye's support to the country that is facing the grim prospect of full-scale Russian invasion.

Ankara has been urging both sides to shun aggressive stances and start a diplomatic process to avoid war.

NATO has sent big supplies of weapons and deployed forces in Eastern Europe in response to Russia's military build up on the Ukraine border.

But Turkiye’s purchase of Russian S-400s has also angered its NATO ally, the US. In both cases, Turkish leadership aimed to secure its vital security interests for regional stability.

While Altun reminded both the Western alliance and Russia that Turkiye would fulfill its security commitments based on its membership to NATO, he said Turkiye will continue to work on building a common ground between the two sides.

Turkiye’s mediation efforts

The Western alliance has criticised Turkiye's stance on Syria, where Ankara has developed a political partnership with Russia to address the country’s bloody conflict. The two powers came on the table to build peace in the war-ravaged country in the absence of any reliable support from the Western alliance.