Nine civilians have been killed and 30 others injured in a rocket attack carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group.

The attack on Wednesday was on Al-Bab district in northwestern Syria, according to local sources.

There were also reports of material damage in the area.

YPG/PKK terrorists in the Sheale region, west of Al-Bab, fired a volley of rockets on the city enter, the sources said.

The rockets struck the densely-populated neighbourhood of Waki and the vicinity of Al-Bab Hospital, they added.

The attack reportedly took place while civilians were shopping.

READ MORE: Turkiye begins new operation against YPG/PKK in Iraq, Syria