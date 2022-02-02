WORLD
2 MIN READ
Civilians killed, injured in YPG/PKK attack in Syria
The fatal rocket attack by the terrorists reportedly targeted the Al-Bab district in northwestern Syria, killing and injuring dozens.
Civilians killed, injured in YPG/PKK attack in Syria
There were reports of material damage in the area as well. / AA
February 2, 2022

Nine civilians have been killed and 30 others injured in a rocket attack carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group.

The attack on Wednesday was on Al-Bab district in northwestern Syria, according to local sources. 

There were also reports of material damage in the area. 

YPG/PKK terrorists in the Sheale region, west of Al-Bab, fired a volley of rockets on the city enter, the sources said.

The rockets struck the densely-populated neighbourhood of Waki and the vicinity of Al-Bab Hospital, they added.

The attack reportedly took place while civilians were shopping.

READ MORE: Turkiye begins new operation against YPG/PKK in Iraq, Syria

Recommended

PKK/YPG attacks

YPG/PKK terror group was cleared out of Al-Bab in February 2017 with the Euphrates Shield Operation carried out by Turkiye.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women and children, in over 35-years of terror campaign against Turkiye.

YPG, supported by the US under the guise of fighting Daesh, is the Syrian wing of the PKK terror organisation. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?