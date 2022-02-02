Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have discussed the crisis in Ukraine ahead of a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kiev.

The White House said in a statement later on Tuesday that the two officials spoke about their commitment to "deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Kalin told TRT Haber that Ankara would provide "all forms of support" to resolving the Ukraine crisis and Erdogan's visit would "contribute to solving the issue with diplomacy".

Turkiye offered in November to mediate in the crisis, and diplomatic sources said last month both Russia and Ukraine were open to the idea of Ankara helping.

Turkiye is a maritime neighbour of both Ukraine and Russia, in the Black Sea, and has good ties with both.

It has called on them to avoid any military conflict and warned Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be unwise.

