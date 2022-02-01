With rumours of a blanket ban swirling, India’s crypto ecosystem had been keenly waiting for a hint of regulatory action from the government.

On Tuesday morning, they finally got some clarity.

In the annual budget presentation to parliament on February 1, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced there would be a 30 percent tax on any income from the transfer of virtual digital assets – in effect a capital gains tax.

The levy would apply to Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in addition to crypto exchanges.

“There has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets. The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime,” Sitharaman said in her two-hour long budgetary speech.

Sitharaman said that the “digital rupee” will likely be issued between 2022-23, the first time the Indian government has officially proposed a timeline on the launch of its central bank digital currency (CBDC).

She added that the CBDC will be “issued using blockchain and other technologies” and “will give a big boost to the economy”.

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had indicated last year the launch of a pilot CBDC project in the fiscal year April 2022 to March 2023.

India is believed to have one of the biggest crypto markets in the world, home to an estimated 15-20 million investors.

Those sheer numbers mean the industry cannot be ignored and the market has become a growing revenue channel, as the crypto rush over the last year has seen an expansion of startups and exchanges across the country.

However, incidents of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin being used for money laundering and “terrorism” have prompted calls for greater oversight of the budding industry.

Last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned about the risk of cryptocurrencies ending up in the “wrong hands”, cautioning the technology’s potential for misuse as an instrument of conflict.

Based on statements by government officials, the initial policy response was heading towards a ban on dealing with crypto assets – one which now appears to be moving towards regulating the industry.

Paving the way for crypto adoption?