Astronomers from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA) have witnessed the rapid passing of two bright meteors across the sky of Spain and Morocco.

The institute’s Smart Project detection system recorded the first meteor on Sunday at 00:26 GMT above northern Spain and the second on Sunday at 02:16 GMT above northern Morocco.

Saturday’s 'fireball' entered the Earth’s atmosphere at a recorded speed of 64,000 kilometres/hour and Sunday’s entered at 255,000 kilometres/hour, creating a meteor path visible from Spain.

Jose M. Madiedo, a researcher under the Institute's Moon Impacts Detection and Analysis System (MIDAS), said that the brightness of Sunday’s space object over Morocco’s sky “was similar to the full moon, so it could be seen from Andalusia in southern Spain".

“Rocks that cross the Earth's orbit are called meteors," he explained, noting that Sunday’s ‘fireballs’ started at an altitude of 146 kilometers above eastern Morocco.

Both events were also registered with some of the external cameras operated at Calar Alto Observatory in Almería.

