Chocolate producers face increasing pressure from investors, consumers and governments to ensure that cocoa beans are not produced using child labor in West Africa.

However, most of the cocoa, the main ingredient for chocolate, is still produced using child labor.

The majority of the world’s crop, about two-thirds of the world’s cocoa, is grown on small farms in remote regions in Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Child labour has increased to 45 percent in those countries and an estimated 2 million child labourers work on cocoa farms, according to a study by the University of Chicago.

Nestle has announced that it will start paying cocoa farmers cash if they send their children to school rather than out to tend crops in order to tackle the issue.

The massive Swiss multinational, criticised for allowing children to be used in producing their chocolates, said it will triple its current annual spending on sustainable cocoa to a total investment of $1.41 billion by 2030.

"Only by tackling the root causes, we will have an impact," Nestle's Head of Operations Magdi Batato said.

To check that children really are attending school and farmers are following the rules, IDH, The Sustainable Trade Initiative, will monitor the programme with other third parties.

"We're very confident this will be a game changer on the road to reducing the risk of child labour," said Batato.

Under the new programme, farmers will receive direct cash payments via mobile transfer of up to $543 a year, which Batato said represented 20-25 percent of a farmer's average annual income.

The incentive will then level around $270 after two years and progressively extended to all of Nestle's 160,000 cocoa farmers by 2030.

Unlike current premiums that are paid per tonne and can encourage overproduction, Nestle, which used over 436,000 tonnes of cocoa in total in 2020, said it would pay farmers and their spouses directly, independently of volumes produced.

"An incentive to the household is much more inclusive of the smaller farmers, really making sure that nobody gets left out," Head of Confectionery Alexander von Maillot said in the interview.

Nestle is going to launch KitKat products next year made with cocoa from farms that received cash incentives.

Von Maillot said the company's efforts might ultimately lead to higher prices for consumers.

The challenge of tracing the origin of cocoa

The prevalence of children doing hazardous work, including using sharp tools, has also gone up in the world’s top two cocoa producers, according to the study funded by the US government.

The levels were higher than in 2010 when companies including Mars, Hershey, Nestle and Cargill agreed to reduce the worst forms of child labour in Ghana and Ivory Coast’s cocoa sectors by 70 percent by 2020.