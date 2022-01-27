TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Putin accepts Erdogan's invitation to visit Turkiye
Kremlin says the meeting between Turkish President Erdogan and Russian President Putin will be held when the pandemic situation and the schedules of the two leaders allow for it.
Putin accepts Erdogan's invitation to visit Turkiye
Erdogan and Putin periodically speak by phone and have had a number of mutual visits in recent years. / AA
January 27, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Turkiye.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the meeting will be held when the pandemic situation and the schedules of the two leaders allow for it.

"President Putin gratefully accepted this invitation," Peskov told reporters at a daily briefing in Moscow.

"And they agreed that as soon as a) the epidemiological situation and b) the schedules allow, he will definitely take advantage of this invitation," he added.

Last week, Erdogan said he hopes to bring together the Russian and Ukrainian leaders as soon as possible amid rising tensions in the region.

“Our hope is to bring together Mr Putin and Zelenskyy as soon as possible and to ensure that they have a face-to-face meeting," he said after a joint news conference with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the Turkish capital Ankara.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkiye wants peace in region, will travel to Ukraine in February

Recommended

Russia-Ukraine tensions

In a bid to ease tension between Ukraine and Russia, Turkiye may host the next round of the Trilateral Contact Group, comprising Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, diplomatic sources said.

Peskov also noted on Thursday that due to the pandemic there has been "a certain pause" in holding meetings of the intergovernmental commission and the High-Level Cooperation Council, which is headed by the two presidents.

The topic was discussed several times in recent presidential contacts, and Erdogan said he was ready to host all these events in Turkiye, Peskov said.

Erdogan and Putin periodically speak by phone and have had a number of mutual visits in recent years.

READ MORE: Will the Erdogan-Putin summit bring Turkey and Russia closer?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin