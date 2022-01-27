Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Turkiye.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the meeting will be held when the pandemic situation and the schedules of the two leaders allow for it.

"President Putin gratefully accepted this invitation," Peskov told reporters at a daily briefing in Moscow.

"And they agreed that as soon as a) the epidemiological situation and b) the schedules allow, he will definitely take advantage of this invitation," he added.

Last week, Erdogan said he hopes to bring together the Russian and Ukrainian leaders as soon as possible amid rising tensions in the region.

“Our hope is to bring together Mr Putin and Zelenskyy as soon as possible and to ensure that they have a face-to-face meeting," he said after a joint news conference with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the Turkish capital Ankara.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkiye wants peace in region, will travel to Ukraine in February