A regional director of Human Rights Watch who investigated Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza and the Beirut port explosion had her phones hacked with spyware made by the Israeli company NSO.

The cellphones of Lama Fakih, who is based in Lebanon and oversees the US-based group's response for countries ranging from Syria and Israel to Myanmar and Ethiopia, was targeted five times last year, HRW said on Wednesday.

Fakih's work includes exposing rights abuses in armed conflict, unrest and humanitarian disasters, and "may have attracted the attention of various governments, including some that are suspected NSO clients", the rights group said.

At the time of the hacks, Fakih said her work included covering the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and an investigation into the devastating 2020 Beirut port explosion.

She said there was no way to tell whether there was a link between that work and the hacking.

