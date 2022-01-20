Russia's action against a notorious hacking group called REvil has been described as the largest operation carried out by Moscow from January 14 onwards to counter ransomware.

The arrest of REvil representatives spanned 14 cities, with the Russian federal security service (FSB), and the Ministry of Internal Affairs reporting investigative actions in Moscow and St Petersburg, as well as in Leningrad, and Lipetsk regions.

Searches were conducted at 25 addresses belonging to 14 group members. Law enforcers seized more than 426 million rubles, including cryptocurrency, along with $600,000, 500,000 euros, 20 luxury cars and computer equipment.

Everyone targeted by law enforcement officers is charged with an unusual crime: the illegal turnover of funds as part of an organised group. This means that the detainees will be prosecuted for the creation, acquisition, and sale of counterfeit payment cards, the accompanying documentation, and the means of receiving, issuing, and transferring funds.

Illegal intrusion into the computer infrastructure and distribution of malicious software is a punishable offence in Russia, involving penalties ranging from the imprisonment of up to four years to a jail term plus a fine of 100,000-200,000 Russian rubles.

The FSB claims to have established the full membership of REvil.

According to Russian special services, after the arrests, the hacker group, which can be considered one of the most "profitable" in the criminal world, has now simply "ceased to exist" and its information infrastructure was "neutralised".

But the official position on the investigation suggested that those arrested were only the nominees - the lowest level of the criminal network, which generally carries out the transfer of funds.

The investigation came on the heels of recent US-Russia talks. The bi-lateral channel between the two countries became active after Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden met in Geneva last summer, where cybercrime dominated their respective agendas.

According to some US officials, Washington passed REvil's information to Moscow as part of this communication.

Now US officials are expressing hope that Russia will take "legal action" that will put an end to regular attacks. The arrests were taken as a positive political message.

Hacking the hackers’ wallets

In November, the FBI made its intentions clear. The agency put Russian cybercrime boss Yevgeny Polyanin, 28, on the wanted list of alleged REvil participants, and the US State Department promised up to $10 million for any data that could help identify REvil executives and up to $5 million for any information that would lead to the arrest of participants.