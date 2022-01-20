The relations between the European Union and Poland have been increasingly deteriorating due to the latter rejecting the former's decisions on its judicial structure and a disputed coal mine.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that it will deduct the unpaid fines from EU funding bound for Poland due to its failure to shut down the controversial Turow coal mine near its Czech border, adding fuel to the long-standing tensions between Brussels and Warsaw.

Here are some ongoing disputes between the EU and Poland.

Turow coal mine

The European Court of Justice(ECJ) ruled last year that Poland should close the coal mine in Turow near the border with the Czech Republic.

Prague complains that the open pit mine drains groundwater from its villages near the border as well as causing pollution.

The court ordered Poland to pay a daily fine of 500,000 euros ($567,000) as long as it operates the mine.

After the ECJ’s ruling favouring the Czech government, Poland refused to close the mine saying it’s crucial for providing jobs and energy to the country. Warsaw also argued that the EU court had no authority to impose the fine.

The Polish government also said the planned enlargement mining area toward the Czech border fully complies with the laws, and former studies show it had minimal impact on groundwater levels.

Until now, both of the bloc members have not reached an agreement so far.

European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari said Wednesday at a news briefing in Brussels that the deadline expired Tuesday for Poland’s first payment, and that the Commission is now beginning its “offsetting procedure.”

The first payment for coal totals €15 million ($17 million), in addition to €30,000 in interest.

"What the Commission needs to do now is to identify a suitable or appropriate payment against which the compensation can be made," Ujvari said.

"Following that, the Commission will deduct the amount concerned from the payment identified," he added.

In 2018, Poland’s annual payment to the EU was about €3.98 billion while it received €16.35 billion yearly from the union.

Once it does that, the Commission will inform Polish authorities and give them at least 10 working days to comment.

The Polish and Czech governments have been holding talks in search of a solution to the problem but have still failed to reach a settlement.