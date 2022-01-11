The US Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Daesh terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States.

The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana, who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham.

Muthana left the US to join Daesh in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalised online.

While she was overseas, the government determined she was not a US citizen and revoked her passport, citing her father's status as a diplomat at the time of her birth.

Children of diplomats aren't entitled to birthright citizenship.

Her family sued to enable her return to the United States.

Her current whereabouts aren't clear. Family attorney Christina Jump of the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Tuesday.

