Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Kazakhstan was still being subjected to "terrorist" attacks in some places despite measures to quell unrest.

Tokayev said that Kazakhstan would relentlessly pursue what he called the fight against terrorism, according to a statement on the presidential website on Saturday.

The Kremlin on the other hand said in a statement that Tokayev informed Putin "in detail" about the situation in the country in a phone conversation, "noting that it is developing towards stabilisation".

"The presidents exchanged views on the measures taken to restore order in Kazakhstan," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in "constant" contact and to hold a CSTO video conference meeting in the coming days, the Kremlin added.

Moreover, another official statement from Nur-Sultan announced that Kazakhstan has declared January 10 a day of national mourning for those who lost their lives due to massive countrywide protests.

“In connection with the numerous human casualties as a result of tragic events in a number of regions of the country, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decided to declare January 10, 2022, a day of national mourning," Press Secretary Berik Uali wrote on Facebook.

READ MORE: Kazakhstan: Former security chief Massimov detained for treason