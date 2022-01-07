The recently released Netflix satire ‘Don’t Look Up’ does an impressive job highlighting transgressions of a system that has failed to develop consensus on existing global issues. Depicting society’s response to an impending apocalyptic comet collision, the film is an analogy for contemporary political discourse surrounding scientifically-verified challenges like climate change.

Beyond its visible climate activism, the film remains successful in capturing the zeitgeist of a time when opinions are formed based on emotional appeal as opposed to objective facts: a period frequently referred to as the “post-truth” age.

While the term post-truth has been around for a few decades, its introduction into mainstream political discourse can be traced back to the events of 2016.

In the wake of the UK Brexit referendum and the US presidential election, political pundits started looking for reasons to explain the upsets that had just unfolded before them. Cometh the time cometh the word, post-truth emerged on the scene. The term became a constant feature in news articles and opinion pieces, even going as far as being declared Word of the Year 2016 by the Oxford English Dictionary.

Yet, as with other buzzwords, the attention given to post-truth – primarily, its political rendition – has faded over time, perhaps due to the existence of more urgent concerns like the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

However, even in the context of mentioned concerns, the idea of post-truth remains an intrinsic element that shapes public perception. Be they anti-maskers, climate change deniers, or other fringe groups, their worldviews can be linked directly to their individual and collective experiences in the post-truth age.

The post-truth age, as conventionally believed, did not begin in 2016 with the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s electoral victory. These events merely served as manifestations of a trend that can be traced back to the late 20th century – a trend that has only evolved in the 21st century with the emergence of new technologies.

The phenomenon first began in the intellectual domain with philosophers like Jacques Derrida and Michel Foucault deconstructing the foundations of conventional beliefs. The rise of postmodern thought put ideals of modernism on trial, raising questions on the very nature of truth and objectivity themselves: if one’s understanding of truth and knowledge emerged from subjective experiences, nothing remained objective.

This shift from objectivity to subjectivity was further facilitated by the emergence of globalisation. Societies that previously remained isolated became exposed to divergent cultures, values, and belief systems. While this exposure to foreign elements created certain common values and shared truths, it also enabled societies to differentiate themselves from others: a person living in a foreign land felt greater awareness of one’s native identity than a person living in one’s native land.

On one hand, globalisation strengthened social identities, on the other, it raised awareness regarding the subjectivity of their own truths, thereby facilitating the transition of societies into the post-truth age.

The effects of connectivity brought forth by globalisation intensified with the appearance of social media. While globalisation enabled the transition from absolute truths to subjective societal truths, social media devolved it a step further by personalising truth: the truth became “your” truth.

The notion of truth did not remain as something that existed 'out there’, but was instead tailor-made based on an individual’s personal identity and experiences. Facilitated by rugged individualism of free-market capitalism, shaped by personalised online experiences, and encouraged by a revisionist popular culture looking to debunk historical myths, truth completed its evolution from an objective, fact-based, and shared reality to a subjective, opinionated, and individualised set of worldviews.

The post-truth age is, therefore, not just the triumph of emotions over facts; it also manifests a wider shift from objectivity to subjectivity and from shared truths to personalised truths. These subjective truths are further entrenched over time through filter bubbles and echo chambers created by social media algorithms designed to increase engagement.