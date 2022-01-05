Sully Sanon arrived in Germany from Haiti as a 25-year-old to study theology at a seminary in the state of Saxon Anhalt.

Saxon Anhalt has a population of just over 2 million people and is a stronghold of the far-right Alternative For Deutschland political party. But Sully didn't know any of this.

“As a foreigner, you arrive in a country without any prejudices, but then you start learning about the country and its people, some things are acceptable and some are a bit shocking,” says Sully.

After having spent eight years in Germany, Sully now speaks more philosophically than recounting every experience.

“They are being nice, from their perspective, but they don't even know that they are actually being racist.

“In recent years, there have been efforts towards diversity in the workplace or in the media, which offers a very diverse view of society, but that's fairly misleading —because when it comes to diversity and equal opportunity, Germany still has a very long way to go.”

Germany hasn’t historically collected data on ethnic identities, races and religious beliefs of its citizens or residents since the end of the Second World War, to avoid potential othering of different groups which had once led to the persecution of millions under the Nazi regime.

But this step to delink itself of its difficult past has left a major void where bureaucrats and politicians have only estimates when it comes to making legislations that might or might not affect a certain minority group.

Afrozensus, or a census of people of African descent conducted by a collective of non-governmental organisations, shows alarming levels of racism and discrimination in German society, marked by a steep spike over the last five years.

According to estimates, nearly a million people of African descent from 144 countries live in Germany, of which the majority are Germans, followed by those from North America, African countries and the Caribbean.

The majority of respondents to the survey agreed that the rise of far-right political parties, the influx of migrants from the Middle East and a right-wing slant on stories related to migrants in German media had contributed to the rise in racism in the country since 2015.

According to government figures, Germany saw over 23,000 far-right extremist attacks in 2020, a nearly 20 percent increase from 2019.

Sully recounts several occasions when flippant or careless remarks about cultural differences between Africans and Germans have been directed at him. But what really irks him is the inability to distinguish between a person from Africa and someone from Haiti.

“I am from Haiti, it’s the world's first free Black country, we are a very proud nation of people, we grew up listening to stories about how our forefathers fought the white man for their freedom,” Sully adds.

Pastoral Patience