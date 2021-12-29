Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme warehouse containing some 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the troubled western region.

Residents of El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, reported heavy shooting near the warehouse late Tuesday.

"We heard intense gunfire," Mohamed Salem told AFP news agency.

A WFP official said on Wednesday they were "conducting an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contain some 1,900 tonnes of food products".

Darfur has seen a spike in conflict since October triggered by disputes over land, livestock and access to water and grazing, with some 250 people reported killed in fighting between herders and farmers in recent months.

Tens of thousands have been forced to flee their homes, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Political turbulence